Busquets Issues Apology To Barcelona Fans Following Champions League Exit

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets said sorry to supporters and admitted Liverpool were "smarter" than his side at Anfield.

Sergio Busquets apologised to Barcelona's supporters following their improbable 4-0 Champions League defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday.

The LaLiga champions were red-hot favourites to progress to next month's final in Madrid after a 3-0 win in the first leg last week, only to capitulate at Anfield.

Divock Origi scored either side of Georginio Wijnaldum's quick-fire brace to dump Ernesto Valverde's side out and evoke painful memories of their 3-0 second-leg defeat to Roma in last season's quarter-final – a result that saw them exit the competition on away goals after taking a 4-1 lead into the fixture in Italy.  

 

Speaking to Movistar, Busquets said: "They have been better than us. I apologise.

"After what happened in Rome, this happened again. It's tough to go out like this after the first-leg result.

"Liverpool have been smarter than us, they were faster. I think we had chances to score the goal we needed, but it wasn't meant to be today."

 

