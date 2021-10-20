Brilliant Rulli and ruthless attack gives win to the "Yellow Submarine"

● Villarreal picked up their first Champions League victory since March 2009 (2-1 vs Panathinaikos), ending a run of 10 games without a win in the competition (D2 L8).

● This was just Young Boys’ second home defeat in the Champions League (W2 D1), after their first ever game in the competition in September 2018 (0-3 vs Manchester United).

● Villarreal scored at least three goals in a UEFA Champions League game for just the second time, previously doing so in a 6-3 victory at home against Aalborg in October 2008.

● Gerard Moreno has been involved in 13 goals in his 11 European games in 2021 for Villarreal, scoring eight and assisting five.

● At 19-years-old today, Yeremi Pino is Villarreal’s youngest ever goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League, as well as the youngest ever player to score on his birthday in the competition.

● Villarreal’s Yeremi Pino became only the second Spanish player to score on his birthday in the UEFA Champions League, after Xabi Alonso with Bayern Munich against Manchester City in November 2014.