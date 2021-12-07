Borussia Dortmund and a brilliant win against Besiktas

The Germans obtained a 5-0 victory against Besiktas today with Reus, Haaland (both twice) and Malen's goals.

Borussia Dortmund have a 100% record against Besiktas in European competition, winning all four of their meetings to date – 1-0 away and 2-1 at home in the 1989-90 Cup Winners’ Cup and winning both group games this season.

Erling Haaland has now scored 74 goals in 72 appearances in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund, scoring 15 goals in just 13 UEFA Champions League games for the club. Overall, Haaland has bagged 23 goals in 19 games in the competition for Dortmund and FC Red Bull Salzburg.

Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus became the third German player to reach 20+ goals in the UEFA Champions League, after Mario Gomez (26) and Thomas Müller (49).