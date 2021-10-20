Bayern Munich gets the job done against Benfica

● Bayern Munich have scored in each of their last 25 matches in the UEFA Champions League (83 goals), the fifth longest such streak in the competition, and first to hit 25 since PSG’s 34 game run ended in August 2020.

● Benfica’s defeat is their joint-heaviest loss on home soil in all European competition, also losing by four goals to Manchester United back in March 1966 in the European Cup (1-5).

● Only Real Madrid (17) and Barcelona (16) have benefitted from more own goals in UEFA Champions League history than Bayern Munich (15).

● Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski has netted in each of his last seven UEFA Champions League appearances, netting 10 times across this run. Indeed, he’s scored in 16 of his last 19 matches in the competition since the beginning of the 2019-20 campaign, netting more goals than any other player in this time (25).

● Leroy Sane had a direct hand in three of Bayern Munich’s four goals this evening (2 goals, 1 assist), the second time he has done so since moving back to Germany, also doing so on his debut for the club back in September 2020.

● Manuel Neuer tonight made his 100th UEFA Champions League appearance for Bayern Munich, just the fourth player to reach a century of appearances for the club in the competition, and only the second goalkeeper after Oliver Kahn (103).