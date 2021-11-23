Barcelona can't find a way past Benfica and doesn't secure qualification

Barcelona are undefeated in their last 3 games in the Champions League, their last longer unbeaten streak was from 20th October 2020 to 2nd December 2020, a run of 5 games.

Benfica have kept a clean sheet in 3 of their 5 games, only Chelsea (4) have done this more often in the Champions League this season.

Benfica have failed to win in their last 3 games in the Champions League, their last joint longest winless streak was from 23rd October 2018 to 27th November 2018.

Benfica have failed to score in 3 of their 5 games, only Malmö FF (4) and Dynamo Kyiv (4) have failed to score more often in the Champions League this season.

Barcelona have failed to score in 3 of their 5 games, only Malmö FF (4) and Dynamo Kyiv (4) have failed to score more often in the Champions League this season.