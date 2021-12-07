Atletico Madrid beats Porto and qualifies to the next round of the UCL

FC Porto vs Atlético Madrid tonight was the first ever UEFA Champions League game to see as many as three goals scored in the 90th minute (incl. stoppage time).

Porto vs Atlético Madrid tonight was the first UEFA Champions League match to see as many as three red cards since Olympiakos vs Anderlecht in December 2013.

FC Porto had two players sent off in a single UEFA Champions League match for the very first time. Meanwhile, they became just the third team to receive as many as 20 red cards in the competition’s history, after Juventus (27) and Bayern Munich (21).

Atlético Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann has scored four goals in his last four UEFA Champions League appearances, as many as he had in his previous 20 in the competition.

On his 50th UEFA Champions League appearance, Atlético Madrid’s Ángel Correa scored just his second goal in the competition, and his first since his first ever such game back in September 2015.

Yannick Carrasco’s red card was Atlético Madrid’s third sending off in the Champions League this season, making them the first Spanish team to have three red cards in a single group stage in the competition.

Porto 1-3 Atlético de Madrid