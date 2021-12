David Neres, Berghuis, Antony and Haller gave Ajax the victory against Sporting CP.

Ajax are the first Dutch side to win all six of their games in a single UEFA Champions League group stage campaign. Sporting CP have lost nine of their last 11 away games in the UEFA Champions League, winning the other two.

Sébastien Haller is only the second Ajax player to score 10+ goals in a single season of the Champions League/European Cup after Søren Lerby in 1979/80.