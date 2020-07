Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will not recover from his knee injury in time to face Real Madrid in the Champions League, Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

If we get past Real Madrid, we will play Lyon or Juventus in the #UCL Quarter-Finals between the 12 and 15 August in Lisbon .



