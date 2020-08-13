Adams Winner Sends Leipzig Past Atleti

RB Leipzig snatched a late 2-1 victory against Atletico Madrid thanks to Tyler Adams' deflected strike, booking a Champions League semi-final date with Paris Saint-Germain.

RB Leipzig is on the board!



Dani Olmo heads home the crucial opening goal! pic.twitter.com/GF2zfD7TZ9 — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 13, 2020

Leipzig, shorn of top scorer Timo Werner following his move to Chelsea, stunned Atletico in another dramatic finish in Lisbon after Joao Felix had pulled the LaLiga giants back into the tie.

João Félix levels it!



The Portuguese star buries the penalty to bring Atletico Madrid even in Lisbon. pic.twitter.com/6GVg3PTeGM — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 13, 2020

Julian Nagelsmann's side matched experienced European campaigners Atletico stride for stride but looked to have lost their momentum when substitute Joao Felix cancelled out Dani Olmo's opener.

Tyler Adams does it!!



The American man puts Leipzig up 2-1 with minutes remaining! pic.twitter.com/HShBjxNXGz — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 13, 2020

However, Adams – with the aid of a stray Stefan Savic foot – hit his first Leipzig goal to remarkably reach the last four and a meeting with PSG.