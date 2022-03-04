Yeni Malatyaspor have won today its first match since October 22nd, 2021, when they beated Altay at the Yeni Malatya Stadium. Against all odds, the locals have beaten Adana Demirspor, surprisingly fighting for the top spots, for 1-0 with a goal made by Mounir Chouiar in the 77th minute.

The game was pretty even but the locals managed it well to score and ensure the lead in the final minutes of the match. Italian striker Mario Balotelli had plenty of chances to score for Adana Demirspor, but luck was simply on the other side. Vincenzo Montella and his players have lost a great opportunity to jump into the qualifying places for European competitions after this defeat.

Yeni Malatyaspor is still in last place of the standings, but, with ten games remaining to the end of the season, is 9 points behind Giresunspor, the last team to escape relegation.