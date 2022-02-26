Yatabare equalizes for Sivasspor February 26, 2022 18:39 1:56 min Yatabare makes 1-1 for Sivasspor against Besiktas, and you can watch it live on beIN SPORTS Ñ. Besiktas Sivasspor Turkish Super Lig -Latest Videos 8:37 min LOSC win after VAR disallows Lyon's late equalizer 1:53 min Mendes slips, Gudmundsson scores: OL 0-1 Lille 13:06 min Galatasaray come back to beat Rizespor 7:58 min Lens turns the game around and beats Angers 1:13 min Bafetimbi Gomis seals Galatasaray's triumph 1:30 min Another goal by Patrick Van Aanholt in Galatasaray 1:07 min Rizespor takes advantage on the second half 1:06 min Patrick Van Aanholt equilizes the match 8:04 min Troyes tie it up against OM in the last minute 1:08 min What a strike from Gedson Fernandes (Rizespor)