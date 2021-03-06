Vincent Aboubakar Shines In Beskitas Win Over Gaziantep March 6, 2021 19:06 10:58 min Vincent Aboubakar scored twice as Besiktas defeated Gaziantep 2-1 to continue as leaders of the Turkish Super Lig. Highlights Besiktas Turkish Super Lig Gazisehir Gaziantep Vincent Aboubakar -Latest Videos 0:58 min Cherki Nets Lyon's Third Against Sochaux 0:55 min Bedia Cuts Lyon Lead Over Sochaux 1:29 min Álvaro Negredo Heads Home Cadiz's Opening Goal 0:59 min Cornet Doubles Lyon Lead Over Sochaux 10:58 min Aboubakar Shines In Beskitas Win Over Gaziantep 0:54 min Benlamri Nets Lyon Opener Against Sochaux 0:32 min Nouha Dicko Scores Consolation Goal For Gaziantep 1:25 min Vincent Aboubakar Gets Brace To Take 2-0 Lead 12:59 min Metz Shut Out Valenciennes In Coupe de France 12:03 min Elche Escape Relegation Zone With Win Over Sevilla