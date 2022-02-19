Domagoj Vida headed in a corner service to give Besiktas the 1-0 victory over Altay and three much-needed points for the Onder Karaveli side.

Besiktas are fifth in the table after their 26th matchday presentation with an 11-8-7 record and 41 points.

Altay Izmir are with 6-4-16 and 22 points fighting to stay out of the relegation zone in the 19th slot.

Post-game insights:

Beşiktaş are undefeated in their last 7 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last joint longest unbeaten streak was from 15th May 2021 to 21st September 2021.

Beşiktaş have kept a clean sheet in 8 of their 26 games, only Konyaspor (11) and Trabzonspor (10) have done this more often in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

Altay have failed to score in 10 of their 26 games, only Yeni Malatyaspor (12) and Rizespor (12) have failed to score more often in the Turkish Super Lig this season.