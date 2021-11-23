Turkish Super Lig Round 13 - Best Goals November 23, 2021 21:15 2:55 min Enjoy the best strikes from the Turkish Super Lig this past weekend Turkish Super Lig -Latest Videos 0:33 min Pochettino flatly denies Man Utd job link 2:55 min Turkish Super Lig Round 13 - Best Goals 1:00 min Man. United defeats Villareal on Carrick's debut 4:34 min Exclusive interview with Konrad de la Fuente 2:15 min Guardiola on Messi: "It's so difficult" 1:08 min Thiago: "I am not concerned about the rumors" 8:51 min The best of Messi against Nantes 9:02 min Ligue 1 Round 14: All highlights 4:53 min Ligue 1 Round 14: All goals 2:13 min Ligue 1 Round 14: Best goals