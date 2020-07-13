Trabzonspor Fall Short Against Denizlispor July 13, 2020 22:57 6:10 min Trabzonspor squandered an opportunity to move within one point of first place on Monday after falling to a 2-1 defeat to Denizlispor Highlights Turkish Super Lig Trabzonspor Denizlispor -Latest Videos 1:01 min Darwin Machis Gets One Goal Back For Granada 6:10 min Trabzonspor Fall Short Against Denizlispor 4:12 min Konyaspor Gets 4-3 Thrilling Win Over Başakşehir 1:10 min Karim Benzema Doubles Real Madrid's Lead 1:18 min Ferland Mendy's Strike Gives Real Madrid 1-0 Lead 1:37 min Alaves Frustrate Getafe to Earn Point 4:51 min Real Sociedad Deny Villarreal Top Four Finish 1:37 min Nejc Skubic Gives Konyaspor 4-3 Lead 0:49 min Eljero Elia Provides Equalizer For IBaşakşehir 0:51 min Demba Ba Gets Another Goal Back For Başakşehir