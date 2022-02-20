Anthony Nwakaeme scored a brace to command league leader Trabzonspor to a comfortable 0-4 win at Alanyaspor.

Trabzonspor extended their lead at the top of the Turkish Super Lig to 14 points above second-place Konyaspor, and now hold an impressive 19-6-1 record with 63 points.

Alanyaspor dropped to 11th place with an 11-7-8 record good for 40 points.

Alanyaspor 0

Trabzonspor 4

A. Nwakaeme 5', 26'A. Cornelius 36' D. Toköz 39' (A: E. Siopis)

Post-game insights:

A. Cornelius has scored 12 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Trabzonspor player in the Turkish Super Lig.

Alanyaspor have failed to win in their last 3 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last longer winless streak was from 18th December 2021 to 8th January 2022, a run of 4 games.

Trabzonspor have won their last 4 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last longer winning streak was from 2nd October 2021 to 4th December 2021, a run of 8 games.

A. Cornelius has scored 12 goals this season (1 in this game), no player has more in the Turkish Super Lig.

Trabzonspor have beaten Alanyaspor for the first time in the Turkish Super Lig since 10th November 2019, a run of 4 games without a win.

Trabzonspor have scored in 25 of their 26 games, more often than any other team in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

Trabzonspor have scored in each of their last 7 games in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring 12 goals in that run.

Trabzonspor have scored in their last 7 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 25 games from 17th April 2021 to 21st December 2021.

Trabzonspor have kept a clean sheet in 11 of their 26 games, no team has done this more in the Turkish Super Lig this season.