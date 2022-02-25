Trabzonspor is pursuing their first Turkish Super League title in 38 years and today they made a huge step forward after a great comeback at home to take a 3-2 awesome win against tough Kayserispor. The away team found the way early in the match after a weird goal from Mario Gavranovic and a solid header from Mame Thiam to sealed a 2-0 lead.

In the second half, the Super League leader made several substitutions and played much better to even the game after goals from Edin Visca and Djaniny. At the end of the match and after several chances created by both teams, Trabzonspor took advantage of a last-minute VAR-called penalty who took satisfactorily nigerian striker Anthony Nwakaeme.

Trabzonspor is in the top of the standings with a 17-points margin and one more game played to second Konyaspor. After this tie, Kayserispor sits in eighth position, six points off the UEFA Europa League qualifying spots.