The current league leaders stay undefeated so far with this win against Rizespor, but it did was more troublesome than they probably expected it to be against the bottom team on the table.

Djokovic opened the scoresheet with a penalty in the 21st minute, but the home side, already without Gervinho who had to leave the field injured, equalized in the same way in the 42th minute, scored by Djaniny.

With 12 minutes to go Anthony Nwakaeme pounced on a rebound after a corner kick and settled the result for the hosts.

Trabzonspor is leading the table in the Turkish Super Lig with 27 points while Rizespor stays last with 4 points.

Trabzonspor 2-1 Rizespor

