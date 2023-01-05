Trabzonspor pick up a victory after defeating Giresunspor January 5, 2023 20:05 8:23 min Trabzonspor defeated Giresunspor 3-0 in an exciting encounter between the two Turkish teams. Trabzonspor Giresunspor -Latest Videos 8:23 min Report: Trabzonspor 3-0 Giresunspor 8:47 min Report: Adana Demirspor 6-0 Istanbulspor 1:04 min Rashford rivals Haaland for award 1:07 min Lewandowski's three-game ban upheld 0:40 min Xavi: Barca cannot leave happy 1:17 min Conte: Spurs needed Palace display 8:57 min Galatasaray regain the top of the Super Lig 1:04 min Messi given PSG guard of honour 3:35 min Memo Ochoa debut against Milan 1-2 1:34 min Pep: Arsenal could hit 100 points