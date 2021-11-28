Djaniny' penalty kick and Abdulkadir Omur's left-footed strike gave Trabzonspor the 2-0 win against Karagumruk for Turkish Super Lig round 14. A. Ömür has contributed to goals in his last 3 games in the Turkish Super Lig (3 goals, 0 assists).

Trabzonspor have scored in each of their last 21 games in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring 39 goals in that run.

Next round Karagumruk is facing Giresunspor while Trabzonspor is going to play against Adana Demirspor.

This is what's coming up this weekend on beIN SPORTS!