Trabzonspor grabbed three points on their visit to Kasimpasa. In a tight match the only goal came at minute 52 when Tasos Bakasetas found a pass from Anthony Nwakaeme for the 0-1.

Trabzonspor maintained the top of the Turkish Super Lig table at the moment with a 4-1-0 record while Kasimpasa is down at 14 with a 1-2-2 balance.