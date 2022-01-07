Andreas Cornelius strike gave Trabzonspor the victory against Yeni Malatyaspor in the 2oth round of the Turkish Super Lig.

Trabzonspor are undefeated in their last 4 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last longer unbeaten streak was from 14th March 2021 to 4th December 2021, a run of 27 games.

The leaders have kept a clean sheet in 9 of their 20 games, more than any other in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

The visitors are facing Goztepe in the next round while Trabzonspor are playing against Sivasspor.