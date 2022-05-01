Trabzonspor are the new champions of the Turkish Super Lig. 38 years after their latest title, they were able to win the League title three rounds before the end of the season after an intense draw at home against Antalyaspor (2-2).
Post-Game Insights:
- H. Wright has scored in each of his last 5 games in the Turkish Super Lig (6 goals), his longest scoring streak in the competition.
- H. Wright has scored 12 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Antalyaspor player in the Turkish Super Lig.
- G. Vural has assisted 6 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Antalyaspor player in the Turkish Super Lig.
- A. Cornelius has scored 15 goals this season (1 in this game), no player has more in the Turkish Super Lig.
- Trabzonspor are undefeated in their last 5 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last longer unbeaten streak was from 18th December 2021 to 12th March 2022, a run of 13 games.
- Antalyaspor are undefeated in their last 13 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last joint longest unbeaten streak was from 2nd January 2021 to 8th March 2021.
- Trabzonspor have scored in 33 of their 35 games, no team has done so more often in the Turkish Super Lig this season.
- Trabzonspor have scored in each of their last 3 games in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring 6 goals in that run.
- Antalyaspor have scored in each of their last 8 games in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring 18 goals in that run.
