Trabzonspor had to come from behind at home to rescue a point against Galatasaray in Round 4 of the 2021/22 Turkish Super Lig Turkish.

Emre Kilinc scored a brace (20', 33') but Andreas Cornelius made sure to cut the difference in half right before halftime at minute 41.

In the second half, Trabzonspor looked more like the team of the previous three matchdays and were able to level up this match thanks to an Anthony Nwakaeme goal at 62'