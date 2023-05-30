In a crucial match with high stakes, Trabzonspor emerged triumphant with a 2-4 victory over Giresunspor. The result intensifies the relegation battle for Giresunspor, who now face a challenging final day to secure their spot in the Turkish Super Lig. Giresunspor currently sits in sixteenth position with 34 points, just one point behind Istanbulspor, the team that holds the key to avoiding relegation. On the other hand, Trabzonspor, comfortably placed in fifth position with 54 points, has no further implications in the league standings.