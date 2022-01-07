Trabzonspor and Yeni Malatyaspor for the Turkish Super Lig round 20 January 7, 2022 17:58 2:23 min The Turkish Super Lig leaders host Yeni Malatyaspor and you can watch it on beIN SPORTS. Turkish Super Lig -Latest Videos 2:31 min Cornelius scores the opener for Trabzonspor 2:23 min Trabzonspor and Yeni Malatyaspor play for round 20 1:13 min Fati to return in Supercopa 0:50 min The Best: Messi, Salah or Lewandowski 1:26:39 min AFCON 2021 - How to Watch on beIN SPORTS 2:07 min Copa del Rey last 16 draw 0:30 min Villa confirm Coutinho agreement 0:30 min Simeone anxious over Griezmann 1:06 min Juventus 1-1 Napoli 0:52 min Di Maria and Draxler contract COVID-19