Trabzonspor faced Beşiktaş in the 31st week of the Turkish Super Lig. The leader Trabzonspor was aiming to get one step closer to the championship, and the Black Eagles were aiming to start with 3 points the new era of their new coach Valerien Ismael.

Trabzonspor have scored in each of their last 12 games in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring 23 goals in that run.

Trabzonspor have scored in their last 12 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 25 games from 17th April 2021 to 21st December 2021.

R. Ghezzal has assisted 5 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Beşiktaş player in the Turkish Super Lig.

A. Cornelius has scored 13 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Trabzonspor player in the Turkish Super Lig.

R. Ghezzal has contributed to goals in his last 3 games in the Turkish Super Lig (0 goals, 3 assists).

Beşiktaş have failed to win in their last 4 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last longer winless streak was from 30th October 2021 to 3rd December 2021, a run of 5 games.

Trabzonspor have scored in 30 of their 31 games, more often than any other team in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

Beşiktaş have scored in their last 7 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 8 games from 28th August 2021 to 25th October 2021.

Beşiktaş have scored in each of their last 7 games in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring 10 goals in that run.