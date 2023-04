Trabzonspor played against Beşiktaş in the 29th week of the Turkish Süper Lig. The match took place at the Şenol Güneş Sports Complex and ended in a scoreless draw (0-0).

As a result, Beşiktaş added one point to their total score, bringing it to 56, while Trabzonspor added one point to their own score, bringing it to 45.

In their last six league matches, Trabzonspor had won two and lost four. Beşiktaş, meanwhile, had won five and drawn one in their last six.