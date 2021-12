Trabzonspor, the Turkish Super Lig leaders, and Istanbul Basaksehir couldn't score.

The home side had more of the ball and the lion's share of shots but despite the efforts, Trabzonspor couldn't score.

Their tally on the table is now up to 46, while Istanbul Basaksehir is third with 33 points.

Trabzonspor 0-0 Istanbul Basaksehir

