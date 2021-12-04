Trabzonspor obtained a 2-0 win today against Adana Demirspor thanks to Nigeria's Anthony Nwakaeme and Slovakia's Marek Hamsik scoring.

They continue being leaders of the Turkish Super Lig with 39 points. Trabzonspor have scored in their last 22 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 25 games from 10th November 2019 to 13th September 2020.

In round 16 Adana is facing Giresunspor and the leaders are playing vs Antalyaspor.

Here's what's coming up this weekend on beIN SPORTS USA: