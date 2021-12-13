Gaziantep defeated Fenerbahce in thrilling fashion in a match that saw 5 goals being scored, included a goal from the halfway line.

Figueiredo opened the scoreline with a strike from the halfway line at the 8th minute. Ozil equalized for Fenebahce in the 30th minute, while Maxim from the penalty spot gave Gaziantep the lead again. Zajc in the 67th minute equalized again for the visitors but Figueiredo gave his team the lead and the final goal in the 73th.

Gaziantep jumps to 13th with 21 points while Fenerbahce is 5th with 27.

Gaziantep 3-2 Fenerbahce