Trabzonspor stays clear on top of the Turkish Super Lig table after a convincing win 3-0 against Gaziantep at home.

Omur scored the first goal in the 19th minute and Djaniny (42') and Cornelius (45') settled the result just before halftime

Trabzonspor it's first in the table with 33 points, Gaziantep stays in 14th place with 15 points.

