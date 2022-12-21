Fenerbahce and Galatasaray, the ultimate power couple of Turkish football, are already locked into a thrilling title race that looks set to go down to the wire. That battle for supremacy continues on beIN SPORTS on Friday 23rd December as the Super Lig returns from the World Cup break.

Fenerbahce are the current front runners with the barnstorming side scoring almost three goals a game to sit two points clear of their eternal rivals, Galatasaray. The 28-times Super Lig champions are being fueled by the goals of Enner Valencia who is the league's top scorer with 13 from 12 matches. The ageless Ecuadorian striker carried on his formidable form into the World Cup, scoring three goals for his country in Qatar.

Enner Valencia with Fenerbahce

Valencia has been joined up front by journeyman striker, Michy Batshuayi, who has offered up five goals from seven matches and will be looking for some palette-cleansing performances in Turkey after a rough World Cup experience with Belgium.

A known unknown with Fenerbahce is the future of coach, Jorge Jesus. The Portuguese manager lead Flamengo to a Copa Libertadores title in 2019, and that success sees him being linked with the freshly-vacant national team coach post with Brazil.

An Intercontinental Derby awaits

Galatasaray are hot on the heels of Fenerbahce but would have regretted the timing of the World Cup, coming just after a huge 7-0 victory at Istanbul Basaksehir. However, the break in the league did give an opportunity for Mauro Icardi to recover from an injury.

Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig

The Argentinean striker has been turning back the clock at Galatasaray, where he is currently on loan from PSG, with four goals from six matches. Gala have their own 'known unknown' with Uruguayan goalkeeper, Fernando Muslera, potentially serving a suspension for up to 12 to 15 matches for "offensive behavior and violations of the principles of fair play" after a somewhat uncouth reaction to Uruguay's departure from the World Cup.

The famous Intercontinental Derby always has spice. But there could be even more on Sunday 8th January as the two title front runners meet in a new year's treat on beIN SPORTS.

World Cup warriors at Besiktas

Besiktas, the third team in the famous Turkish triangle, have been an inconsistent outfit this season but have plenty of time and talent to mount a challenge at the top. Look out for a couple of famous names in their ranks from the World Cup: Wout Weghorst, the Dutch Destroyer who so unsettled Lionel Messi and Moroccan stalwart defender, Roman Saiss. Besiktas also boast the midfield talents of Dele Alli who took to Turkey to rebuild a career that went a little off the rails.

Elsewhere and as the USMNT continues to build to the 2026 World Cup in North America, Haji Wright will want to stay in the picture. The 24-year-old Antalyaspor forward is currently the 2nd top goalscorer in Turkey with nine goals.

The Turkish Super Lig returns on Friday 23rd December with Umraniyespor vs. Istanbul Basksehir live on beIN SPORTS from 11:55AM ET ahead of the weekend's big clash between the reigning champions and league leaders, as Trabzonspor host Fenerbahce on Saturday 24th December at 10:55AM ET. And as a special present on December 25th, both Besiktas and Galatasaray are in action in back-to-back Super Lig games.