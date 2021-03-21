Fenerbahce Hold Besiktas in Dramatic Derby March 21, 2021 18:47 9:51 min Ozan Tufan denied Besiktas the chance to pull five points clear at the top of the table with a blistering strike on the cusp of the full-time whistle. Highlights Fenerbahce Besiktas Turkish Super Lig Domagoj Vida -Latest Videos 0:46 min Slimani Gets One Goal Back For Lyon 1:31 min Messi Extends Barca's Lead over Real Sociedad 1:15 min Mbappe Gets Brace To Make It 4-0 PSG Over Lyon 1:09 min Dest Scores Brace Against Real Sociedad 0:46 min Di Maria Whips In Free Kick For PSG's Third Goal 1:18 min Dest Opens His LaLiga Account 1:24 min Griezmann Nets Opener Against Real Sociedad 1:11 min Danilo Pereira Doubles PSG's Lead Over Lyon 1:09 min Kylian Mbappe Opens Scoreline For PSG Over Lyon 0:37 min Oblak Makes Crucial Penalty Save Against Alaves