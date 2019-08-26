Former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge said he was excited to get started at new club Trabzonspor during his presentation at the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

Having been without a club after his contract with the Reds came to an end in the summer, Sturridge penned a three-year deal with Trabzonspor that will keep at the club until 2022, with the option of an extra year.

The 29-year-old expressed gratitude to president, Ahmet Agoaglu, and vice president, Mehmet Yigit, for "allowing me to come to such a great club," and thanked the fans for helping to convince him to make the move.

"They messaged all my friends and family on social media. And they already made me feel so welcome. So I would like to say a special thank you to them," he said.

Trabzonspor are fifth in the league with four points from two games.