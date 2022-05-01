What a game these two teams disputed tonight.
Galatasaray had the opening goal in ht 10th minute of the game, giving them a secure feeling against the visitors. Just before half-time, Sivasspor equalized the score to go with calm into the break.
Entering the second half the visitors took the lead right away, which the locals equalized not much after that.
The third goal was a special one for Sivasspor, Ahmet scored a, possibly, the goal of the weak or even more to give his team the win.
Post-game insight:
- Galatasaray have scored in each of their last 3 games in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring 5 goals in that run.
- Sivasspor are undefeated in their last 3 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last joint longest unbeaten streak was from 13th March 2022 to 2nd April 2022.
- Sivasspor have scored in their last 3 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 3 games from 13th March 2022 to 2nd April 2022.
- Galatasaray have lost after scoring the opening goal in the Turkish Super Lig for the first time since 20th March 2022 against Gaziantep FK (3 games without defeat).
