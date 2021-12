Galatasaray makes it 5 matches in a row without a win with today's defeat against Sivasspor 1-0.

The goal was scored by Fajr in the 80th minute after a mistake in the backline of Galatasaray that injured Muslera.

Galatasaray drifts to the 9th position with 23 points while Sivasspor is 10th with one point less.

Sivasspor 1-0 Galatasaray