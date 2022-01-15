Under heavy snow during the second half, league leaders Trabzonspor rescued a point on the road against Sivasspor.

The hosts scored first thanks to Leke James in the 20th minute, after a mistake from the goalkeeper. But Trabzonspor responded quickly with a goal 4 minutes later scored by Omur.

Trabzonspor stays with a comfortable lead at the top of the table with 50 points, while Sivasspor is 9th with 30 points.

Sivasspor 1-1 Trabzonspor

