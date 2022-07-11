Sevilla have moved to replace Diego Carlos by bringing in Marcao from Galatasaray.

The Spanish side sold Diego Carlos to Premier League team Aston Villa in June, in a deal that is reportedly worth up to £34million (€40m) when potential bonuses are taken into account.

Sevilla, a team used to selling on its best performers for profit yet still been able to build a side capable of competing in LaLiga and Europe, have now brought in the Brazilian's replacement in the form of his compatriot Marcao.

The 26-year-old centre-back has joined on a five-year deal after completing a move from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

He is Sevilla's first signing of the close season, and has travelled to South Korea to link up with his new team-mates ahead of their pre-season friendly against Tottenham on Saturday.

Marcao might not be the only centre-back Sevilla sign in the transfer window, however, given the uncertainty over Jules Kounde's future.

Kounde has long been linked with a move to Chelsea, who need defensive reinforcements after Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger left for Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.