Samatta Leads Fenerbahce To Win Over Denizlispor April 5, 2021 20:08

Mbwana Samatta scored the game-winning goal to help Fenerbahce get all three points in a 1-0 win against Denizlispor to go only two points behind leaders Beskitas.

Highlights Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig Denizlispor