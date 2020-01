GOAL

Aston Villa have launched a £4.2 million bid to sign Daniel Sturridge from Trabzonspor - as Talksport reports.

The Turkish Super Lig club are open to selling the 30-year-old in order to balance their books, as Dean Smith looks to bring in a replacement for the injured Wesley.

Sturridge joined Trabzonspor as a free agent after leaving Liverpool last summer, and has also taken in spells at Chelsea and Manchester City.