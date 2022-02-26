RC Strasbourg faced OGC Nice at home to open the Ligue 1's action this Saturday but, unfortunately for both teams, they couldn't found the way to score and the match finished in a draw.

Nice had good chances in the first half but everything was even in the score and the course of the match. At the beginning of the second half, referee Stephanie Frappart sent off Brazilian defender Dante after a controversial call and Nice played the remaining of the match with one player less. At the 85th, the visitors saw another red card, this time showed to Justin Kluivert.

Despite this, RC Strasbourg wasted its chances to score and Nice took a relaxing draw to put themselves at the second place of the standings, overpassing Olympique Marsaille, that will face Troyes tomorrow.