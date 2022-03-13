Adana Demirspor missed out another huge opportunity to join the teams placed in the spots for European competitions after another tight loss, this time at home against Sivasspor, for 2-3.

Sivasspor was better in the first half, finding the way to put themselves up in the match after a beautiful touch from who will end up being the man of the match, Brazilian Pedro Henrique. At the second half, the striker found his second after a great cross from Erdogan Yesilyurt and a big anticipation over Adana's defense.

But the locals answered quickly. First, Benjamin Stambouli took the ball from a play-on situation and scored the 1-2 for Adana Demirspor, and ten minutes later came the equaliser from a penalty-kick taken by Italian striker Mario Balotelli.

Adana was ending the match in better shape and dreaming for a comeback that was really close after a VAR-call awarded a foul previous of what could have been Balotelli's brace and the lead for Adana at 82nd. But Sivasspor showed some courage and found the decisive goal at stoppage time when again Pedro Henrique scored from another penalty-kick to upset Adana as it happened last week vs Yeni Malatyaspor.

Adana Demirspor is currently 7th in the SuperLig standings two points down to Fenerbahce, the last team qualifying for European competitions. Sivasspor, after this win, is placed 11th with 37 points and get far from relegation spots.