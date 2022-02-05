Ozcan gives Basaksehir the lead over Fenerbahce February 5, 2022 18:34 1:37 min Goal Berkay Ozcan: Min. 61Fenerbahce 0-1 Istanbul BasaksehirWeek 24 Turkish Super Lig Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig Istanbul Basaksehir -Latest Videos 11:18 min Saint-Etienne come from behind to get fourth win 9:12 min Istanbul Basaksehir get three points at Fenerbahce 5:07 min Saint-Etienne score twice in less than 3 minutes 1:28 min Hamouma ties it with a stunner for St Etienne 1:31 min Wahi gives Montpellier the lead in Saint-Etienne 1:37 min Ozcan gives Basaksehir the lead over Fenerbahce 8:16 min Trabzonspor win again and are flying away 11:10 min Milik's hat-trick lead Marseille's wild comeback 4:04 min Marseille add three goals in 2T over Angers 4:08 min Marseille - Angers is wild! Four goals in 45'