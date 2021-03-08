Osayi-Samuel Doubles Fener's Lead over Konyaspor March 8, 2021 17:27 1:11 min Bright Osayi-Samuel races through the Konyaspor backline and finishes calmly to give Fenerbahce a 2-0 lead. Fenerbahce Konyaspor Turkish Super Lig -Latest Videos 10:29 min Fenerbahce Stay in Title Chase With Konyaspor Rout 1:20 min Atleti: Real Madrid "Criticize Correct Decisions!" 3:16 min PitchCam: Benzema Has the Last Word in El Derbi 1:11 min Osayi-Samuel Doubles Fener's Lead over Konyaspor 13:11 min Alanyaspor Put Three Past Trabzonspor 11:28 min Lille Condemn Racist Abuse Directed at Renato 5:53 min Barca Elections: Laporta's To-Do List 5:53 min Sports Burst: Barca Go Back to the Future 0:48 min PSG Given Neymar Boost Ahead of Barca Clash 2:10 min Mourinho: Bale Overcame 'Psychological Scars'