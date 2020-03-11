Novak Nets Trabzonspor Opener Against Malatyaspor March 11, 2020 19:00 1:01 min Filip Novak scores in 10' to give Tranzonspor a 1-0 lead over Malatyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig Soccer Highlights Turkish Super Lig Trabzonspor Yeni Malatyaspor -Latest Videos 1:01 min Nwakaeme Extends Trabzonspor Lead Over Malatyaspor 1:03 min Bulut Cuts Trabzonspor Lead Over Malatyaspor 1:05 min Sosa Doubles Trabzonspor Lead Over Malatyaspor 1:01 min Novak Nets Trabzonspor Opener Against Malatyaspor 0:30 min Coronavirus Wreaks Havoc On World Football 0:46 min UEFA Cancels Sevilla-Roma & Inter-Getafe 0:27 min Sports Burst – Atletico Go Old Skool 0:30 min Coupe de la Ligue Final Postponed Over Coronavirus 7:27 min Libertad Get 3-2 Win Over Caracas In Libertadores 1:21 min Boca Score Three Past Independiente Medellin