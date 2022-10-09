Michy Batshuayi scored the winning goal of the match of the season October 9, 2022 22:09 1:25 min Michy Batshuayi scored the game-winning goal in Fenerbahce's win 5-4 against Fatih Karagumruk. Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig -Latest Videos 1:25 min Batshuayi scored the winning goal in amazing match 12:08 min Fenerbahce win game of the season in the Super Lig 1:00 min Report: Everton 1-2 Man Utd 11:18 min Rennes win and get closer to the European places 10:03 min Strasbourg win 2-3 on their visit to Angers 9:54 min Lorient are now only one point behind PSG 7:53 min Clermont get their second consecutive win 9:38 min Monaco continue their winning streak in Ligue 1 9:47 min Drama in the final minutes of Nice's win vs Troyes 9:35 min 0-0: PSG drop points after drawing against Reims