Mahmut Tekdemir Gives Istanbul Basaksehir 1-0 Lead July 19, 2020 20:24 1:14 min It's an opening goal for Istanbul Basaksehir as they lead 1-0 thanks to Mahmut Tekdemir that sees them as champions-elect for the moment. Highlights Turkish Super Lig Istanbul Basaksehir Kayserispor