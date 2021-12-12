A goal-fest in the final minutes allowed Besiktas to win at home against Kayserispor.

Thiam scored for the visitors in the 38th minute, while Larin equalized for the Black Eagles in the 45th minute. Thiam scored his brace in the 71st minute in what looked like a secure win for Kayserispor but a brace from Batshuayi (84 and 89) and Yalcin in the 6th minute of added time, sealed the 3 points for Besiktas.

Besiktas are now 7th with 24 points, while Kayserispor is 14th with 19 points.

Besiktas 4-2 Kayserispor

Here's what's coming up this weekend on beIN SPORTS USA: