The Istanbul Derby wasn't short of emotions, as it usually happens. And this time we had a comeback on the script with the Canadian forward Cyle Larin as the main protagonist.

After a goal from Cicaldau that gave the visitors the first goal, in the 34th minute, 5 minutes later Larin was able to equalize. A bit after the hour mark, Larin scored in the 63rd minute for the joy of the local faithful.

Destanoglu then stopped a penalty with 9 minutes to go of regular time to seal the victory.

With this win, the Black Eagles are 3rd on the table with 20 points, an equal tally to the second position Hatayspor but with worse goal difference. With 17 points, Galatasaray is now 8th.

Besiktas 2-1 Galatasaray